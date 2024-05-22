Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date hopes at NBC

With tonight serving as the season 12 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a possible Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date at NBC? There is still so much to be excited for at the moment!

Before we do go any further here, let’s go ahead and start off by noting the following — there is another season ahead, and absolutely this isn’t something to worry about. Dick Wolf dramas have been historically known for their longevity, especially when it comes to refreshing stories and staying on a certain budget. So long as the ratings stay solid for the firefighter drama, there is no real reason to think this show is going anywhere.

Chicago Fire already has a place on the NBC fall schedule, wedged as per usual between its sibling shows in Chicago Med and then also Chicago PD. There is no word as to when the premiere is going to be yet, but the easy assumption to make is that at some point between now and the end of July, we will get an exact date. (Odds are, we are looking at something around the end of September or the start of October.)

In terms of the cast, there is one major change already with Eamonn Walker departing after twelve seasons as a full-time cast member, and there is a chance that a few other changes could reveal themselves in good time, as well. This is one of those shows that is always going to evolve, and it is worth noting that real-life firehouses rarely ever stay the same for a long stretch of time. There is a little bit of stability here, ironically, in instability. Art is imitating life in that respect.

Fingers crossed that come late August, some previews will start to come out — we are anticipating the same sort of action and relationship drama we have come to know over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 over at NBC?

When do you think it is actually going to premiere? Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







