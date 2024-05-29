Loot season 2 finale: Maya Rudolph on Molly, Arthur kiss

The Loot season 2 finale has come and gone and with that in mind, we have to think a lot about the kiss that just happened!

We know that almost every show out there in this genre loves a good “will they or won’t they?” story, but this one is especially complicated between Molly and Arthur. The feelings are clearly there between the two but at the same time, it’s complicated because of the relationship that Arthur has with Willa. Basically, it ensures that from here on out, everything is going to be messy — provided, of course, that the show comes back.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider now, here is some of what Maya Rudolph had to say:

“I definitely think [the kiss] was a long overdue time coming … There’s only so much flirting you can handle. It just felt like the air needed to be let out of the room. Something needed to happen … But what was nice is you have the complication of Willa and both of them being people who were previously married and trying to dance around this idea of do I want another relationship and do I want to complicate the relationship I already have with this person.”

You can clearly see in here a lot of what made this role so appearing to Rudolph in the first place, since she gets to play around with this relationship while, at the same time, engaging in a series that is still very lighthearted and satirical at the same exact time. It’s a show that enables a deeper look at the super-rich in a way that you do rarely see, and we honestly still think that the show will end up finding more and more of an audience over time.

