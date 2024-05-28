Loot season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on Apple TV+, is there a chance that we are going to see a Loot season 3 at some point? The Maya Rudolph comedy has legions of fans, and we do think that the new season has done a great job of matching the greatness of the first. As you would imagine, that’s a hard thing to do sometimes.

The unfortunate thing to say now is at that at present, nothing has been confirmed one way or another when it comes to a season 3. Are we hopeful? Absolutely and to be honest, it is hard to imagine a reason why the streamer would want to send this show packing. So long as the writers and Rudolph are interested in keeping the show going, we’d say to just let it ride.

After all, we do tend to think that Loot does occupy a pretty interesting space within the TV-comedy world, at least in how it can satirize the world of the rich while also presenting a main character you still want to celebrate. Molly is not a Logan Roy sort of figure — she is largely still finding her way! She navigates a world that is full of ridiculous people who often have their own interest at heart and basically nobody else’s. That only adds to the challenge sometimes.

Odds are, Apple will take at least the next few weeks to see how the show performs and from there, they could go ahead and get a renewal out there. We do think that it benefits them to announce something soon in order to reduce the time between seasons. With a comedy like this in general, we don’t think it benefits anyone that there are going to be some extremely long breaks in the action. You want to keep momentum going if you can.

