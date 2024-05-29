9-1-1 season 7 finale spoilers: Star on Bobby’s fate

As you prepare to see the 9-1-1 season 7 finale on ABC a little bit later this week, one question obviously stands out above all others. What is going to happen to Bobby Nash? We know that the character is on life support at the moment, and there is no guarantee that he will make it through.

We do recognize with a lot of shows, the whole “will someone die?” story can be a little bit cheap. However, at the same time this is the show that will kill people off here and there. It wants to keep you on your toes, and the specific situation that Peter Krause’s character is in right now is far from good.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Ryan Guzman had the following to say about not just the situation with Bobby, but also his own complicated family situation at this point following what happened with Kim:

Nothing happens just as easy as we’d hope. It doesn’t happen one at a time. Yeah, Cap gets put into the hospital in a very severe situation and leaves the whole team, the 118, in a state of shock and hopelessness. While Eddie is trying to handle things at home, his work life — which has bled into his personal life so much so now that I feel Cap may be even a conduit father to Eddie, or at least a brother — is now in a moment of crisis. It’s pulling Eddie, and how much of Eddie is left to really be there in either situation is going to be seen in this episode.

Now, we do hope that the situation with Bobby is addressed by the end of the season. After all, this is not the sort of thing that we want to be sitting around and wondering about for some extended period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

