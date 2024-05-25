9-1-1 season 7 finale spoilers: More on ‘All Fall Down’

As you get yourselves prepared to see the 9-1-1 season 7 finale on ABC in a handful of days, you likely know it’ll be a tear-jerker. Based on what you’ve seen so far, how can it not be? “All Fall Down” is the title for this final hour of the spring, and we know that one question stands out above all others: Will Bobby survive?

At this point, it is fair to start off by saying the following: There’s a good chance that the character doesn’t make it. Also, that’s not a crazy thing to say given his condition. The character is in a severely terrible state — also, and not to get too inside baseball on everything here, this is around the time of a show’s run where actor exits do happen.

Unfortunately, Bobby’s status is not the only thing that you are going to be seeing within this hour that could make you emotional. For more, take a look at the 9-1-1 season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

Following the devastating fire at the Nash home, Bobby’s fate remains uncertain, while Athena embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Hen and Karin engage in a heated custody battle, while Christopher grapples with forgiving Eddie.

The Eddie storyline is another reminder that as a father, he has to think in terms of what is best for his son first — he didn’t think through the ramifications of being caught in the compromising position that he was. He may have tried to relive his past to get a certain element of closure, but that’s not something anyone else signed off on — especially his son. This could be some choppy waters that he has to swim through here.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all this?

Even if nothing has been 100% specified as of yet, we do think there are some particularly good odds of that. Why would we think anything otherwise at this point?

Related – See more thoughts on the 9-1-1 finale, based on the promo

What do you think we are going to see throughout the 9-1-1 season 7 finale?

Do you think there is going to be some absolutely-devastating cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







