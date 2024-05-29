Walker season 4 episode 10 spoilers: ‘End This Way’

As we prepare to see Walker season 4 episode 10 on The CW next week, there is certainly one thing worth noting above all others: We’re in the home stretch. Unfortunately, this is also the final stretch for the series overall. The show’s cancellation is still one that we’re struggling with for a multitude of reasons, especially since a lot of it just comes down to the era that the Jared Padalecki series is in. Are we hoping that there will be some element of closure here? Sure, but that does not mean that every single loose end will be tied up.

The title for what’s next is “End This Way” but this will not be the end of the show. There are a few more that are coming up after the fact here.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – Walker (Jared Padalecki) sets out on a new mission. August (Kale Culley) opens up to Geri (Odette Annable) and Liam (Keegan Allen). Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) notices that something is off with Abby (Molly Hagan). Meanwhile, Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) introduces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to an old friend, and things don’t go as anticipated. Also starring Coby Bell and Jeff Pierre. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by David James (#410). Original airdate 6/5/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Obviously, there are going to be a number of big twists coming up here, and our advice is to just prepare now — even if it’s unclear if they are going to be in this episode or one or two later on. Above all else, it does feel like the writers will want to throw out their bigger curveballs going right into the finale.

