NCIS season 22 premiere date: When could it be revealed?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, we will have a chance to see NCIS season 22 premiere on CBS this fall. There are a lot of big stories ahead, and hopefully also answers on a few things. Take, for example, the future of Jessica Knight with the team.

So when could a premiere date actually be revealed? We’d love it sooner rather than later and yet, we also tend to think that a measure of patience will be required. CBS does not typically announce specific start dates so soon after upfronts, mostly because they want to take the time to plot all of this out.

With this all being said, we do think there’s a legitimate chance that by the end of next month, things are going to become so much clearer. This is, at the very least, what it is that we want! Typically in normal years, late June is when the dates get officially announced. Personally, we don’t see any reason for that to change at this point. The only reason we waited a little longer last year for official dates is because of the strikes.

Don’t expect anything too unusual here when it comes to when NCIS actually comes back — are projecting somewhere around late September or early October, and with a season that is somewhere between 18 and 22 episodes. The cliffhanger will probably be tackled almost right away and then after that, we could see the show get back more into its standard rhythm. That means unique cases and hopefully more character spotlights at the same time. With more episodes should seemingly come opportunities to do that, plus maybe throw a few things at us we don’t expect!

(Personally, we still want some sort of tease for the Tony – Ziva spin-off to be in here.)

Related – Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are working on an NCIS podcast!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

