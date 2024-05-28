NCIS: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo hosting rewatch podcast

We know that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have their own NCIS spin-off coming down the road. As it turns out, though, that’s not their only current project tied to the franchise!

According to a new report from TVLine, the two actors (best known for Tony and Ziva) are going to be the hosts for an upcoming Spotify video podcast titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. Every week, they will have different discussions related to iconic episodes and also feature a number of guests. Some of the people confirmed for the podcast so far include Sean Murray (McGee), Brian Dietzen (Palmer), Sasha Alexander (Caitlin), and Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah of NCIS: Los Angeles. Heck, they are even getting some memorable former guest stars like Jon Cryer!

Of course, we tend to think already that Mark Harmon has to be at the top of a wishlist for a podcast like this, especially since he doesn’t do a ton of interviews these days. Of course, there are a lot of other interesting people to consider in here as well. Wilmer Valderrama has done his fair share of podcasting already, and it would also be interesting to hear from people like Rocky Carroll or some longtime writers for the show.

As for the spin-off NCIS: Tony & Ziva, all indications are that it is going to start production at some point a little bit later this summer. There’s a chance that there could be a further setup for it on the flagship show, but that is far from confirmed at present. We tend to think that there could at least be some connection, largely because Tony and Ziva are still close to the likes of McGee and Palmer, who they worked with for so many years on the team.

The podcast is actually coming sooner rather than later — think Tuesday, June 4!

Related – When is the Tony – Ziva NCIS spin-off going to eventually air?

Would you listen to Cote and Michael talking all things NCIS on a regular basis?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







