Modern Family revival: Is Sofia Vergara interested?

Even though there is no tangible evidence that a Modern Family revival is actually going to happen, of course there is interest among fans! How can there not be? The original ABC comedy was unbelievably successful, and it certainly feels like there are a ton of directions the show could go in the event it were to come back.

Recently, Ed O’Neill said that revivals were not necessarily his speed, but that he would be happy to go back if everyone else did. Meanwhile, in an interview with THR’s Awards Chatter, Sofia Vergara has indicated that she would “do it in a second,” mostly just “for the experience of doing it again.”

It goes without saying, but the original Modern Family proved to be one of the biggest hits of the past couple of decades, and also proved that there is a way to do this sort of show and still have it work on a larger scale. Some of that was just due to how it took a contemporary look at what a family is, plus the unique relationships that can unfold over time.

In the end, one of the great things about this sort of show is the notion that you can just go back and revisit it at any point … though it would take the network, the studio, and the main cast all being interested. We’re not sure there is a reason to do this if you’ve only got the participation of a certain number of people. Even if this is not an “all or nothing” sort of scenario, you would at least want the bulk of people out there interested enough to bring it back for more!

Personally, we’d still want to see it on ABC — why not pair it with Abbott Elementary?

