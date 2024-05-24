Modern Family revival: Could it happen? Star talks possibility

Is there a chance that a Modern Family revival could actually happen on ABC? Anytime there is a show this big, the question will come out. After all, it is inevitable!

Now that we’ve said this, there is no guarantee we’ll ever see more of these characters … but star Jesse Tyler Ferguson certainly stirred things up with a post on his Instagram Stories from a certain iconic house. Was he just visiting an old set, or teasing that something more is possible? You could argue that he and Eric Stonestreet could do some sort of Cam – Mitchell spin-off, right?

Well, let’s just say this: If there is something more happening within the greater Modern Family universe, Ed O’Neill doesn’t know about it. Or, at least he didn’t indicate that something is happening. Here is what he had to say, per TV Insider, while promoting the upcoming limited series Clipped for FX:

“I don’t like to do that stuff … I mean, I am open to [the idea of coming back]. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

One of the things that we have to wonder about here is what the premise would be; or, if it would simply be more of the same. Is that enough to justify another chapter, or do you really have to justify it at all? This is one of those things where there is quite a bit to wonder about!

Ultimately, our thoughts on the revival right now are simply this: There was just a golden opportunity for it to be announced at upfronts, and it didn’t happen. With that, we tend to think that this is more of a theoretical “what if?” right now than something that is getting close to an official announcement.

Would you ever watch a Modern Family reboot if it was to actually happen?

What about some sort of spin-off? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates that are on the way.

