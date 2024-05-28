Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date: Reveal hopes

When is a Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date going to be revealed over at NBC? Of course, we want it to be sooner rather than later. There are a lot of interesting questions that are out there about the next chapter of Olivia Benson’s story. Take, for example, whether or not we’ll actually see her and Stabler interact on-screen. Or, if Mariska Hargitay is going to achieve her wish of bringing Kelli Giddish back long-term. Things are complicated. You know that the powerful cases are still going to be at the center of the story; the mystery comes in what is around them.

So while you may be stuck waiting a long time to learn more about the story itself, there is a chance that some premiere-date info could be coming sooner rather than later. After all, consider what NBC often does with their schedule releases!

Earlier this month, the network indicated that both Law & Order: SVU as well as the mothership will be on Thursday nights this fall in their typical timeslots. Meanwhile, Found is going to replace Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is moving over to Peacock.

Two years ago, NBC gave specific premiere dates for their shows in late June, and that is around when we would expect an announcement this time around. In 2023, we were stuck waiting until later in July, but that year is somewhat of an outlier given that the strikes played a role in the timing of certain announcements.

No matter when we get the news…

We do think that we’re looking at a late September / early October launch, which is pretty par for the course with this show. In the end, there just isn’t that much of a reason for things to fundamentally change here.

Related – See more of what Mariska had to say about Christopher Meloni crossovers

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 at NBC?

When do you think we will see it? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







