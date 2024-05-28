Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 7 hopes

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying, but after the events of this past episode, we want more of the show and soon.

So are we about to get that? Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is going to bum some people out. After all, it doesn’t feel altogether likely that the series is going to be back anytime soon. Last week’s installment was the season 6 finale, and capped off the shortest batch of episodes we’ve ever had for the Nathan Fillion series. The reason for the short order is tied exclusively to the industry strikes of last year but moving forward, the show should be expanding back to a closer-to-normal order.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the plan is for The Rookie season 6 to deliver your way a grand total of 18 episodes. However, the plan here is also for us to be stuck waiting un 2025 in order to see the show back. Dancing with the Stars will take over most of the Tuesday-night lineup in the fall, and the objective for ABC is to bring back both the police drama and Will Trent at a time in which they can air the seasons without all that many breaks in the action.

Now, there are a few different story-related topics to get into here. First and foremost, what’s going to happen with Bailey’s ex now that he’s out of prison? Meanwhile, is there going to be a chance for Bradford and Chen to find their way back together? We also do wonder if season 7 will be the final one — we hope not, but a lot of shows as of late on ABC have ended at around this point.

