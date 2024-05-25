The Rookie season 7: When will filming begin?

As many of you more than likely know already, The Rookie season 7 is absolutely coming to ABC! That’s certainly comforting given that otherwise, the show would be ending on a rather big cliffhanger. Bailey’s ex is now out of prison, and this could put her and Nolan both in a particularly dangerous situation. It may not happen right away, but this is certainly the sort of thing that casts a long shadow over a number of events that are coming.

Now, we get to the bad news — as nice as it is to know the show has been renewed and that we’re getting an 18-episode season, we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see it back. How long are we talking here? For now, it seems as though January or February is the likely premiere window. Luckily, we will at least have some more news on the show and its future in the interim, given the fact that filming is not all that far away.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Alexi Hawley confirms that early next month, the cast and crew are going to be back in production on the latest batch of episodes. The Rookie is actually one of the earlier shows to get back into filming for the 2024-25 season, and getting so many episodes in the can of course does offer them a certain amount of flexibility later on.

We do tend to think there will be a lot of action and drama within season 7 almost right away, and there are still reasons to hope for Bradford and Chen. With all of this said, be prepared to also expect Jenna Dewan to be absent from at least the start of the season, as she will be on maternity leave. This is another reason why that cliffhanger with her ex could take at least a little bit of time to manifest.

