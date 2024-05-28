The Boys season 4 video: New Victoria, Ashley tidbits!

The promotional content for The Boys season 4 just keeps coming heading into the premiere on Prime Video next month.

With that, what do we have today? Well, just think in terms of a new video that gives you a better sense of how Claudia Doumit (Victoria) and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) view their characters — and also their personalities at the same exact time. Get prepared for a few laughs!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the performers answer some questions out of the Terror Jar that include how they’ve been covered in blood, what more they’d like to learn about their characters, and also if there are any hidden Easter eggs that they have put into the show.

Based at least on a lot of the content that we’ve seen so far, we are bracing already for a huge season featuring both of these characters. For Victoria, it looks like she will have more power than ever due to being a candidate for Vice President. She also may be able to do some shocking and/or terrible things thanks to that supe virus that she acquired back on Gen V.

As for Ashley Barrett, let’s just say that leading Vought could continue to be both a challenge as well as a power struggle at the same time. Homelander has sought more leadership ever since Stan was forced out and now, he’s got it and he tries to use her as a puppet whenever he can. We do tend to think that she will try to fight back here and there moving forward, largely because she doesn’t want to lose her own seat at the table.

