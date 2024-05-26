The Boys season 4 video: More on The Deep, Ryan stories

The premiere of The Boys season 4 is going to be coming to Prime Video next month, so how best can you currently prepare?

Well, one of the most important things to note here is quite simple: Homelander’s son Ryan is going to be far more important than ever before. The end of season 3 (and that famous applause / “all right” meme) was a major sign that father and son are going to be spending a lot more time together, and that is especially dangerous. Is Ryan going to have license to do all sorts of terrible stuff now? Well, we do tend to think there is a serious risk for that, and you have to prepare accordingly.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video that almost exclusively spotlights some of Ryan’s exploits from season 3, and that is perhaps the greatest bit of evidence that we have of his increased presence moving forward.

Beyond just this…

You can also head over to this link if you are so eager to get a spotlight on The Deep, a character who is both deeply unlikable and also deeply absurd. It’s hard to know how you top what happened to poor Timothy the Octopus (RIP), but we tend to imagine that more shocking stuff is ahead. The Deep is one of just a few OG characters from the Seven on this show that are still around, alongside both A-Train and of course Homelander. Sure, there is still going to be Black Noir, but it’s technically not the same person underneath the mask anymore … even though nobody outside of Vought is going to be aware of it.

What do you most want to see moving forward into The Boys season 4 for both Ryan and The Deep?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

