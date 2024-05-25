The Boys season 5: An early progress report

We’ve yet to even make it to the premiere of The Boys season 4 and yet, here we are, discussing a season 5. Is it too early to do that? Maybe, but 100% it is not stopping us! This is one of those shows that feels like it could have a lot left in the tank and yet, there have been plenty of rumors that season 5 could be the end.

For us personally, we prefer to take a wait-and-see approach on this sort of thing — why not just live in a world where we could have a few more seasons for a little while longer?

What may be a surprise to some people out there is that writing for the next season has already started up; in a new interview with Screen Rant, showrunner Eric Kripke confirms that with the following message:

Even I don’t [know what is ahead yet]. I mean, we’re about a month into the writers room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions. It’s a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn’t hardened into anything, but I’m excited. I think there’s some crazy s–t’s been talked about, that’s for sure.

Making a season of content for this show is just insanely hard work. After all, remember for a moment here that season 5 probably won’t premiere until 2026 and yet, everything has to start crystallizing now when it comes to the story! Meanwhile, at the same time Gen V season 2 is currently in production and what happens over there has to be taken into consideration — even though the shows do have their own stories, there are things that can bleed over here and there.

As for the eventual end of The Boys, we tend to think that Kripke and the rest of the creative team will know when it’s time — and we do have faith in them when it comes to ending the story the right way.

How many more seasons do you think we will get for The Boys?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

