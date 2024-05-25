The Boys season 4 video: A Victoria Neuman spotlight

We know that The Boys season 4 is coming to Prime Video next week — why not enjoy some Victoria Neuman content right now?

If you were not aware for whatever reason, this could easily be the biggest season for the Supe / politician so far. Remember that she popped up on Gen V last season and through that, learned quite a bit about a virus that could take down heroes left and right. She’s always been one of the most dangerous characters on the show and now, even more so! This is without even mentioning that she could be on her way to becoming Vice President of the United States.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a video in which Claudia Doumit takes you through what happened with her character on this past season. We like to think of this as the perfect setup for what’s coming up next and, of course, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

Is she the major Big Bad this time around?

It feels like there’s a good case to be made for that. What is interesting is that season 2 was really the Stormfront season, whereas a lot of season 3 was about Soldier Boy. Now, we’re moving into a chapter that does feel a little more ambiguous. What makes Neuman so fundamentally different than those other antagonists is that she’s been around for years now. We already know her and she has relationships with a lot of characters in the cast, for better or for worse.

Is there even a chance that she becomes President herself by the end of this season? We wouldn’t rule anything out at this point.

