The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

Production on The Last of Us season 2 has been going on for a rather long time already, and we know there is still a good bit to do. A show this ambitious is not one that films an episode in just a week or two; we absolutely expect that things are going to keep going moving into the summer.

As many of you may be aware already, season 2 of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series is not going to be airing until 2025. If you are looking for the primary reason why, the long production cycle is one of them. However, it is far from the only one at the same time.

Is the show pushed back because of the industry strikes of last year? To some extent yes, though not as much as some other shows out there. There’s a good chance that had the strikes not happened, filming could have kicked off close to the end of last year. That would have then made it possible that we ended up seeing the show back perhaps a little bit earlier, but that didn’t happen.

With all of this in mind plus the amount of post-production required for a show like this, you can probably understand why The Last of Us will not be airing until we get around to spring 2025 at the earliest. Just go ahead and brace yourselves for a chapter of the story that is action-packed, emotional, and also even surprising at times. There are certain parts of the video games that are going to be likely expanded upon, and we know that there is a great chance that we get a season 3 at some point down the road. All signs are already pointing in that direction!

