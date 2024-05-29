America’s Got Talent: Reyna Roberts, ‘Raised Right,’ Beyonce ties

Tonight on America’s Got Talent season 19 you got a chance to see country singer Reyna Roberts — so, what did she bring to the table?

Well, for starters, let’s start off here by giving you some background, as Roberts has been in the country-music game for several years. The song you heard tonight in “Raised Right” was actually first released a while back, but we understand why she chose it here for its mainstream appeal. It has a familiar sound for country fans and it will easily win her over a lot of new fans. She already has plenty of established ones already, as she boasts more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

We should note, as well, that Reyna was recently a part of Beyonce’s version of “Blackbird” for her recent Cowboy Carter album — clearly, this is her year! It is hard to view it any other way.

Are we shocked that Howie Mandel did not care for this? Hardly. He has been notorious rather hard over the years on America’s Got Talent contestants auditioning with original songs — while we get that you want to hear familiar songs sometimes, it’s also really useful to get to someone for who they are! The only time we think it’s useful to do a cover is if you put a completely different spin on it. Since Roberts already has a nice library of original music, it would have made zero sense for her to come out and do something that was not her own.

Luckily, Reyna did plenty to advance to the next round and with that, we are going to have a chance to see her (hopefully) again down the road — we’ll just have to wait and see what she wants to do then!

What did you think about Reyna Roberts’ performance of “Raised Right” on America’s Got Talent tonight?

