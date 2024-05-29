America’s Got Talent: Learnmore Jonasi gets first Golden Buzzer

The first Golden Buzzer has now come in from America’s Got Talent — with that, why not learn more (fittingly) about Learnmore Jonasi?

We will admit that this is one of those instances where you could see the buzzer coming from a mile away and honestly, we’re not mad. He spoke ahead of time about how Terry Crews was one of his idols for the way in which he made people laugh. There was an instant bond between the two, and then the comedian from Zimbabwe came out and legitimately made people laugh. His set was really good, but the same goes for his physical comedy.

One of the best things that any comic can do on a show like this is pretty simple: Give you a point of view that is unique and different from anything that you’ve had a chance to see before. Jonasi leans into his upbringing and his past in a way that makes you feel so welcome — also, he generates countless laughs in the process. He’s one of the most unique performers we’ve had in this genre for a while, and it’s so nice that he got Terry’s Golden Buzzer and a one-way ticket to the live shows.

Now, a lot has been said over the years about the fact that there has never been a comedy act who has won this version of the show. While we’d love to sit here and say that this is going to be the one to change things, that depends mostly on two different things: The rest of the lineup, and then also what the next couple of sets are going to look like.

Unfortunately, the live shows are months away — it’ll be a good while before we get to see what he does moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent right now, including highlights from the night

What did you think about Learnmore Jonasi and his big Golden Buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







