The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on ‘meta’ experience

The third season of The White Lotus has been in production for much of the year, and we know that there is excellent stuff ahead.

With that in mind, why not talk a little bit more about Walton Goggins and his particular part? The former star of Justified is one of many who is in the ensemble this time around, and he admitted in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that he started “bawling” after he got the offer for the show. Why is that? We tend to think it’s a function of a couple of things, whether it be the quality of the work or just the road he’s been on the past couple of decades as a working actor.

He also admitted that the experience of doing this particular show is strange in itself:

“It’s all very meta on every level … We’re guests checking into a hotel playing guests checking into a hotel. We spend all this time together, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner. We work where we stay.”

Goggins did recently sit down and have a meal in Thailand with his former Justified co-star Timothy Olyphant, who is also in the country shooting a project in Alien. Walton recently talked about some difficult times the two had at the end of their FX series, and he is as perplexed as anyone that the media is blowing some of that out of proportion now:

“The ending of that show was hard emotionally, and people had different ways of dealing with it. It was a difficult goodbye and there were moments when we didn’t see eye to eye. But I would expect that from any long experience you care about. How can you go through an experience like that and not have a disagreement?

“The truth is … Tim is a dear friend of mine, and someone I love like a brother. I respect him as an artist and an actor, probably more than anyone. He’s still untapped at what he has to offer. I love the man. And I know he loves me.”

Hopefully, we are going to get some sort of teaser for The White Lotus before we get to the end of the year — there is so much to be excited about!

Related – When is The White Lotus season 3 going to be airing?

What do you most want to see from Walton Goggins on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







