Under the Bridge episode 8 (finale): The full story ahead?

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge episode 8, otherwise known as the emotional finale.

With that, let’s go ahead and pose the following: How much are we going to learn about the aftermath? Based on where things concluded in episode 7, it is probably fair to assume that we’re going to see the remainder of the trial play out. However, what about after that?

Well, given that there is only one episode remaining, it is probably a bit misleading to sit here and say that there is going to be time for some sort of extensive time jump to where people are years after the fact. This would also require potentially recasting some of the younger cast and in the end, that just may not be something that the show really needs.

While it remains to be seen what Under the Bridge ultimately decides to do here, our feeling here is that there could be some sort of card after the finale that explains what has happened to a lot of the real-life people at the center of this story. While Cam is a fictional character created for the series, a number of other people were actually there around Reena Virk at the time she died. The real-life Rebecca Godfrey was even involved in the early development of this show prior to her passing.

What may be curious to some is how a number of people associated with the real-life case have decided to stay quiet during Under the Bridge being on the air. For a lot of them, it may just bring up hard memories, especially when the initial case in Canada was such a media firestorm to begin with.

