Under the Bridge episode 8 (finale) spoilers: ‘Mercy Alone’

As you get prepared to see Under the Bridge episode 8 on Hulu next week, you will be seeing an important, emotional finale. The title here is “Mercy Alone,” and this could be where we get to the conclusion of Kelly’s trial.

So, what happens? Well, anyone with some familiarity with the real Reena Virk case knows already how a significant part of this is going to conclude. Yet, at the same time, there is still room to fill in some of the cracks, and that is what this show will look to do — while also bringing in some more information and closure for Rebecca and Cam, as well. Given the latter is a fictional character created for the show, what happens here is still a little mysterious.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Under the Bridge episode 8 synopsis below:

The last opportunity for justice arrives as all the participants reckon with their true involvement in the events that transpired. A radical choice of forgiveness allows for closure.

What does closure look like?

Well, the only people who really matter when it comes to that are those who loved Reena — her family, the ones who have already seen a lot of parts of their lives become a circus. They’ve had to grapple with answers, and they will also have to deal with the ramifications of the trial. We do wonder how close to the present the show is going to get — and beyond just that, whether or not we’re going to get some sort of update on the people who were involved in this case in real life.

