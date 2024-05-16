Under the Bridge episode 8 spoilers: First finale details!

In just under two weeks from today, Under the Bridge episode 8 is going to be streaming on Hulu. This is the series finale and, of course, it is going to be emotional.

If you are familiar with the real-life story of Reena Virk, then you have a rather particular sense of where things are going to conclude. Yet, how the show gets to that point within the trials the next couple of weeks will be interesting to watch. Is there going to be an update as to where some of the real-life people are now? That is at least worth thinking about.

Below, you can see the full Under the Bridge episode 8 (“Mercy Alone”) synopsis with some other information all about what’s to come:

The last opportunity for justice arrives as all the participants reckon with their true involvement in the events that transpired. A radical choice of forgiveness allows for closure.

While there are a number of characters scattered throughout this series from Cam to Rebecca to Josephine, the person who really should be in the spotlight here is Reena Virk. The trial is about not just justice for her, but also a chance for her family to have a sense of closure. Under the Bridge certainly has been compelling television, but at the same time it’s also been very-much difficult to watch. Amidst all the pain and struggle you have to remind yourself that many of the people who are a part of this show are actually still out there in real life. There is a chance that a few of them are even watching.

One way or another, this will be closure; the show was billed from the start as a limited series.

