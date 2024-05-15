Under the Bridge episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

What all can we say entering Under the Bridge episode 7 at Hulu next week? Well, a lot of it is tied to the upcoming finale. There are only two episodes left and by virtue of that, there is a ton of big stuff that is poised to happen.

Where do we start? Well, it seems to be rather clear at the moment that Kelly’s trial is going to be extremely important, and that is also where Warren ends up playing a pretty significant role at the same time. Rebecca has some sort of bond with him, and will that prove important in what lies ahead? There is a chance of that, but so will almost every person tied to these characters, whether that be attorneys, the media, or even people like Dusty and Josephine who could have something more to say.

To get a few more details now about what’s ahead on Under the Bridge episode 7, take a look at the synopsis below:

The unfolding trial pushes Rebecca to the brink as she begins to question who she should defend. Cam’s allegiance to the justice system is tested as details from the night of the murder are finally revealed.

We do think that justice for Reena Virk remains a priority for a lot of people, but the question here remains this: Is it top priority? This is where things could get rather messy as a lot of people start to ask themselves increasingly harder questions.

It is true that those familiar with the Reena Virk story know how everything ends. Yet, at the same time there’s still a lot of nuances that have to be filled how. How the show will present certain mysteries, at least for now, remains to be seen.

