All American season 6 episode 9 promo: 100th episode hopes

As you get yourselves prepared to see All American season 6 episode 9 on The CW tomorrow night, one thing stands out. After all, the landmark 100th episode is about to be here!

So, what makes this particular hour so special? The writers clearly wanted to center it around a notable event and here, that means the all-important final football game for Spencer before the NFL. This is a situation where there will be a ton of pressure put on him but, at the same time, we tend to think that a lot of scouts probably already have an awareness of his skill level. For someone in Spencer’s position, this is probably the sort of game that could determine perhaps his draft placement but, at the same time, he could still make it into the league — pending of course some sort of disaster.

The football portion of this episode is going to be pretty darn important, but we also tend to think it will be balanced out with some critical personal stuff, as well. Remember that these two things have always gone hand-in-hand and are the basis for a show like this! We hope that there is a chance to see things explored with Spencer and Olivia in a big way, and that we’re going to have a chance to leave with a smile on our faces.

Beyond just this being a milestone, the other thing that is pretty important to remember here is that there are not a lot of stories left this season. Even if there is a season 7 that happens, it will likely look pretty different from what we have right now. Cherish the story and the characters while we have them, since you never know what the future will hold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All American now, including more 100th episode insight

What do you most to see moving into All American season 6 episode 9 on The CW?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







