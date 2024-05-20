All American season 6 episode 9 spoilers: The 100th episode!

As you get yourselves prepared to see All American season 6 episode 9 on The CW next week, know that something special is ahead. This is the 100th episode of the series and by virtue of that, it’s going to be arguably the biggest story we’ve had a chance to see yet. Daniel Ezra is directing, and it would not be a shock if there are some Easter eggs and callbacks throughout the hour.

If nothing else, we are already looking at “100%” to be as big of a celebration of this show and its legacy as any that we’ve seen. It may also be close to the end of the arc for certain characters, especially when you consider some of the conversation around how this may be the final chapter for a few people in the ensemble. (A season 7 could potentially reboot the show, an idea that we’re honestly not that excited about at the moment.)

If you do want to get a handful of further details about what the future could hold, we suggest checking out the full All American season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

100TH EPISODE DIRECTED BY DANIEL EZRA – With one of the biggest games of his career around the corner, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) seeks guidance by revisiting his past. As Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to work through her mental health recovery, she plans a major surprise for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Elsewhere, Olivia (Samantha Logan) receives some unexpected feedback from her publisher, and Asher (Cody Christian) takes matters into his own hands (#609). The episode was directed by Daniel Ezra and written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Chynna Ladage. Original airdate 5/27/2024.

How many surprises are we going to get in this episode? We tend to think that there’s going to be a few at least — how do you do a milestone like this without some of them?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

