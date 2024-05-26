Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: A catch-up before premiere

It has been a long time since the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution first wrapped up over on Paramount+ — with that, it’s understandable if you don’t remember all major events.

With that in mind, let’s celebrate that the streaming service has come up with a pretty great way in order to lend a helping hand! If you head over to the link here, you can see what we tend to think is a rather great way to set the table for what lies ahead. There are a lot of great references in here to people like Tyler Green and Elias Voit, who will each be incredibly important for the upcoming chapter of the story.

Want to learn more right now? Well, here is your reminder that moving into season 2, Voit will go from being a Big Bad to an unfortunate asset of sorts, as the BAU may need to rely on him in order to ensure that the infamous Gold Star is taken down. Meanwhile, we know that Tyler will be a full-time character in his own right! Sure, we cannot guarantee that you are going to have a chance to see him end up with Garcia, even if the two had a romantic connection that dates all the way back to the first season.

What other stories should you be on watch for?

Well, let’s just say that what happened with Rebecca and Tara last season could end up proving important as we move forward. Meanwhile, the BAU could face all sorts of complicated changes in the way of what happened to Bailey. there are so many unanswered questions and while we’d love to get resolution on all of them right away, that probably won’t happen. Odds are, we’ll be requiring some patience for a good while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

