Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: The Talamasca?

There are so many different things going on right now within Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3, but why not discuss the Talamasca?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that this organization is front and center one of the biggest through-lines in almost all of Anne Rice’s material, and is also one of the few ways in which this world crosses over with another show in Mayfair Witches. They are certainly looking in to just about every single thing supernatural.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

So how are they getting involved in this particular season? That’s rather simple: By keeping tabs on what is going on within the interview between Louis and Daniel Molloy. They are certainly creating a good deal of influence over what is going on here, but also creating a good bit of panic within the journalist. If he is being watched, then why isn’t he just disposing of the laptop? He gets that he doesn’t want to tip off Louis and/or Armand that something weird is going on here, but he may still be doing that anyway.

Are we setting up a potential crossover between the shows?

We’re not willing to say that at the moment. However, at the same time we do think it is important to know that this organization seems to know where all of the bodies are buried. They could be a major thorn in whatever Daniel and Louis’ ultimate endgame is here, and it creates an element of dramatic tension in the present-day timeline that admittedly, we have not had at any point in the story so far.

Related – Is there going to be a third season of Interview with the Vampire right now?

What did you think about the overall events of Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3?

How do you think the Talamasca changes things? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







