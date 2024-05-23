Interview with the Vampire season 3: The state of possible renewal

Is there going to be an Interview with the Vampire season 3 renewal at AMC down the line? Obviously, there are reasons for hope. There is still plenty of story to tell from within the Anne Rice universe, and of course there is also Mayfair Witches coming down the road, as well. You can’t just forget about that!

So does all of this suggest that more is coming? Sure, but at the same time, nothing is still guaranteed…

What we would say two episodes into the season is simple: You should keep watch for an announcement over the next month or so. After all, remember for a moment here that the earlier the renewal comes in, the easier it will be to tell more story.

Also, it is pretty clear at this point that the network is leaning into franchises as much as possible given that they have so many shows within The Walking Dead universe in addition to what they have here with the vampire drama and everything else Anne Rice. It would be a jaw-dropper if there was not another season of this. The only thing that makes it all tricky, at least for now, is that it’s hard to get a good sense of what the ratings are given that only so many people watch live. There are a ton who are also checking it out after the fact either through AMC+ or on their DVRs.

What is the biggest challenge for a show like this?

Oddly, marketing! Sure, Interview with the Vampire is a well-known commodity in between the movie and also of course the books, but fewer and fewer people are watching traditional cable. You have to still find a way to access this audience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

