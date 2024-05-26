Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Why such a long wait?

If you are a diehard Stranger Things fan, then you know already that season 5 is deep into production. However, you also may know that there is no firm premiere date at present, and there also does not look to be one in the near future.

So what’s going on here? Honestly, the delay behind the scenes here is about more than just one thing, and for those of you who are new to the TV world, it is worthy of a further breakdown.

The strikes of 2023 – This is a huge factor without a doubt. Originally, the final season of Stranger Things was meant to start production last year. However, the WGA strike delayed that, and then the SAG-AFTRA strike after that. (Remember, the AMPTP are at fault for the long wait, as opposed to anybody else.)

The amount of time it takes to shoot this show – Even if the final season is only eight episodes, here’s your reminder that most of these stories are super-long and take a long time to put together.

Post-production – The special effects here are arguably more substantial than any other show on TV, and it is a process that takes an extremely long time to get from point A to point B.

When can you actually expect to see the show?

As of right now, late 2025 / early 2026 is the window that makes the most sense, but we do have to wait and see if that actually happens or not. Hopefully, there are at least no further delays, and everyone behind the scenes can simply concentrate on trying to make the remainder of the story as strong as possible. There is a spin-off that could happen after the fact here, so you want to ensure that you stick the landing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stranger Things season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

