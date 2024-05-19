Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Another rollout debate

Stranger Things season 5 is reasonably deep into production at this point but, like so many of you know already, there’s a lot to be done. The Netflix series is many months away from production being over and beyond just that, there is a lot of post-production still ahead.

When you consider all of this, we do think it is fair to pose the following question: Is the streaming service going to try something creative to get the show to us sooner rather than later? At this point, it does feel fair to assume that we will get the final episodes in two chunks, especially since we saw some of that in season 4.

But what about three? Is that something that could realistically happen? It would be in some ways atypical for Netflix and yet, they are doing something like this with the final season of Cobra Kai — which, for the record, is also entering its final season. The powers-that-be have not said anything to suggest that this is happening and yet, it is pretty hard to rule out at this point.

Think of it this way — because of the industry strikes of last year, the odds are lower than they once were that we will get all of the remaining episodes in 2025. However splitting the show up into chunks could make it that we see at least some of the final season next year. Is there value in getting a few Stranger Things episodes late next year, followed by more in the winter of 2026 and the last couple in the spring? You can argue that!

The biggest reason against it

The final season of the show only has eight episodes. By virtue of that, are you really going to consistently give people 2-3 episodes of a show this anticipated at one time? It only works if the episodes are extremely long, similar to what we got at the end of season 4.

What do you think the rollout could look like for Stranger Things season 5?

