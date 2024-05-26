Bridgerton season 4: Where do things stand for filming?

With us now halfway through Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, what better time to start thinking about season 4? Both of these seasons were renewed at the same time, so there hasn’t ever been much of a reason for concern over the long-term future.

Speaking to Town & Country, showrunner Jess Brownell offers up a reason for hope in regards to filming starting soon — a lot of the scripts are close to being done:

“We are hard at work on season four … We’ve broken out the whole season and are finalizing the scripts, and I’m super excited about where we’re headed. There are some clues at the end of season three about where we’re headed. So I have a feeling fans will probably work it out.”

All signs point to production starting up in the months ahead, though we don’t personally think it will happen until after the second half of the third season comes out. We would anticipate the show to then come back in 2026 — a lot wait for sure, but we’ve grown accustomed to it with just about every single season so far.

As for what the focus is going to be here…

Well, it is easy to say that it will be Benedict; yet, one of the quotes we heard before season 3 was that the team wanted to wait before telling Benedict’s story since it does expand the world in a pretty major way. It wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world if we were stuck until a possible season 5 to see it. (Sure, technically there is no official season 5 renewal yet … but let’s be serious. It would be an absolute shocker in the event we did not end up seeing that.)

For now, let’s just hope that the second half of season 3 gets us where we need to be with Penelope and Colin — with all questions answered and the two happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

