Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Where do things stand?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is absolutely one of those shows that has been a long time coming. The first season was years ago and while the strikes of last year may have delayed things, production did get underway months ago in Europe.

This season is absolutely going to have its own look and feel … but how close is it to being done? Well, the answer to that (as is often the case with many prestige series) is a little but uncertain. Here is what we can say — there was some work happening in regards to filming earlier this month. However, just a mere matter of days ago, work first began on Lioness season 2, another show that just so happens to feature Nicole Kidman.

Could she do both at the same time? Well, both yes and no. She may schedule it so that she can jump over from one show to the other for some of her scenes, especially since her Lioness part may not require too much time, all things considered (if it is similar to season 1).

Now when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, we do think there is a particularly good chance that you will actually see it before the end of the year. Given that Hulu won’t be getting one of their biggest hits in The Handmaid’s Tale back until we get around to 2025, it does feel like they could use a hit like this come November or so. It generates conversation, and we know that season 2 has a great cast.

In the end, the most important thing that we can probably say here is simply this: Things are going to be crazy, and we hope that you are prepared for some sort of twisted psychological journey.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

