Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 could surface between now and the end of May?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are a handful of things we could dive into here — however, let’s kick it off by saying the following. Odds are, we are going to be stuck waiting a good while longer to learn more about the future of the Nicole Kidman series. It is highly unlikely that more news (especially a premiere date) is going to come out between now and the end of May. Hulu just took part in upfronts earlier this week, which would have been a perfect time to share more news on the show. They didn’t. Given that they announced Only Murders in the Building for late August and they said nothing here, we tend to think that September is the earliest that you will see Nine Perfect Strangers back.

At the very least, we do know that the next batch of episodes will look and feel different from the first. It has a new setting, new cast members beyond Kidman, and odds are, new and super-twisted stories to explore. It is honestly one of those shows that we never expected to get back on the air and with that, the fact that we’re even here at this point is somewhat of a pleasant surprise.

Our sentiment at this point is that the earliest that a premiere date could be announced is over the course of the summer. From there, a few more details could start to trickle in about how the story for Masha will play out this time around. Given Kidman’s star power, there are extremely high hopes. Let’s hope the story lives up to them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

