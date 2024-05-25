Lioness season 2 filming begins; early premiere date hopes

Not only after Special Ops: Lioness was officially renewed (and underwent a name change), filming is underway!

Late this week, the folks at Paramount+ released the very-much exciting news that production has already started on the next chapter of the story. From the press release below, you can see that one major change has already happened with the series relocating to Texas:

Paramount+ today announced that production is underway on the highly anticipated second season of the original drama series LIONESS. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller currently is filming in Texas and features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Emmy® Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. LIONESS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

What still remains pretty fascinating here is that this synopsis paints such a tiny picture of what the show is actually all about; Oliveira was easily the breakout star of season 1 as Cruz, and we wish there was an answer to whether or not we will see Aaliyah again after the heartbreaking events of the season 1 finale.

When could the show return?

Given that filming for Lioness has actually started so much earlier than we anticipated, that does open the door presumably for it to air either late this year or early 2025. We’re not sure that the streaming service has any need to rush it along, but it could be a smart December launch for them if 1923 in particular does not come back until next year. With Tulsa King presumably premiering in September, this is clearly a good time to be a Sheridan fan. (No official premiere date has been issued for either show.)

