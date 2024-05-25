Grey’s Anatomy season 20 star teases finale cliffhanger

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 20 going to have a cliffhanger at the end of the finale? Or, is water wet? We’re not sure what else you needed to know entering this particular chapter of the story. The medical drama does these sort of shock endings better than almost anyone, and of course we’re not shocked that something similar may be happening now.

As for what the cliffhanger could be about, there are a few possibilities! Take, for starters, a massive wildfire that will lead in an influx of patients at the hospital. There is also the promo that teased Jo passing out, and then you’ve got the situation with Meredith Grey and her research. Could Catherine stop everything that she’s been trying to do over the past few months? It’s certainly a concern at this point; how can it not be?

Obviously, nobody can tease too much in the way of specifics. However, in a new interview with The Wrap, Niko Terho (who plays Lucas) had the following to say:

Don’t worry, you’ll get your fill of stressed out for the summer.

Remember that Lucas himself also has the possibility of a cliffhanger of his own — remember that Maggie has seemingly offered him a position in Chicago! It could radically alter the trajectory of his career in a big and exciting way! However, at the same time it also raises questions as to whether or not this is something he wants.

One other reason why there could be a major cliffhanger at the end of the finale is simple: The uncertain future. We know that both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will be written out at some point early in season 21, and it’s possible that others could be exiting, as well. It’s natural for certain performers to want to move on after years aboard a given show; also, we know that a lot of studios right now are in cost-cutting mode.

