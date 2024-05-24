Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale spoilers: Is Lucas leaving?

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 20 going to be losing one of its interns in Lucas before the finale wraps up? Based on what we’ve seen on the show so far, there are obviously some reasons for concern. Maggie seems ready to bring him out to Chicago, where he could have a great future ahead for him. He’s always felt destined to get into neuro because of his family history, but does he really have to go that route? This is where some of the questions come into play.

So does this storyline mean that Niko Terho is going to leave the series? Not necessarily. No matter what happens in the finale, the actor tells TV Insider that he does plan on coming back:

I mean, I have every plan to be back, yes. There will be a continuation of Lucas’ story for sure.

Ultimately, there’s a chance that Lucas turns down Maggie’s offer and stays in Seattle a while. Meanwhile, another possible ending here is that the character takes the job, leaves, and then decides he wants to come back. It does feel like there’s a lot that can still be explored here!

Speaking further to the publication, the actor explains more of what he’d like to do in another season of the show:

To see more development of the storyline between him and Amelia and really see that family connection storyline. We don’t get to see an aunt and nephew relationship like that ever, especially an adult nephew. I think that dynamic can be really fun and interesting to explore and new. I love Caterina [Scorsone]. She’s amazing and working with her is amazing. I would love to do more scenes with her. I would really enjoy that.

Also, we tend to think that the more ties to Derek the show can give us, the better! We also don’t want to lose Lucas just because it seems like two other characters in Yasuda and Schmitt could be leaving at some point next season…

