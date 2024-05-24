Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale spoilers: Is Jo going to die?

What would a Grey’s Anatomy finale be were it not for at least one major character being in danger? For now, this is something to wonder. After all, just think about the latest promo for the upcoming episode!

Close to the end of this preview, what we saw is Jo collapsing while in the hospital amidst in an extremely perilous time. The events of this episode will likely pick up shortly after what you saw in Station 19 tonight, one where a lot of the characters were out in the field tackling an extremely dangerous wildfire. The hospital staff will be overworked and understaffed — by virtue of that, almost anything could happen.

Granted, we don’t think that Teddy’s recent dismissal will make things any easier at the Grey Sloan, and it would not be some sort of mind-altering surprise to us in the event that we see her get her job back almost immediately to help out.

As for Jo, honestly the best place for her to collapse is probably the hospital … even if this is one that is hardly operating in the best possible conditions. She is lucky that there are a whole host of people helping to look after her, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here as a result. For now, at least we can note that there’s nothing out there that suggests that Camilla Luddington is about to leave the show — and with that in mind, we’re going to be as hopeful as possible that there will be some sort of positive outcome here.

(Also, we know that there are a couple of Grey’s Anatomy cast members we’re losing already in Midori Francis and Jake Borelli before too long — do you really need to add more to the list?)

