Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 10 (finale): Who gets burned?

As you do prepare yourselves to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 10, the most important thing is rather simple: It’s the finale. Everything that we have seen all season is coming down to this. This is going to be an incredibly dangerous hour with a wildfire at the center of it! There will be some crossover elements in here with Station 19, really for the first time all season. Given that next week is the series finale for the firefighter drama, we do understand the need for some additional runway.

This episode is titled “Burn It Down,” and let’s just say that this makes us both excited and nervous at the same time! After all, we know what this show, for better or for worse, tends to bring to the table in some stories like this.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Wildfires threaten the Seattle region, leading to a flood of patients and emergency procedures. The doctors juggle overcapacity in the ER, complex surgeries and personal stress. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a rash decision that can’t be undone.

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world that Meredith would have a big role to play in the finale, even if we do wonder how much more of her we’re going to be seeing in season 21. Hopefully, at the very least there’s going to be a chance for her to do a handful of episodes, but it could really be up to her schedule as well as her interests.

Will this story bleed into Station 19?

It is possible, but we tend to think more that the main stories at hand for the medical drama will be wrapped up there. The spin-off has its own stuff to tackle.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale?

