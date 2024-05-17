Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Will it be the final season?

Are we getting closer to the end of Grey’s Anatomy over on ABC? Of course, we know that this question will always be out there. This is the longest-running medical drama of all time, and all good things do eventually come to an end. Ellen Pompeo is not even around full-time at this point!

For now, let’s just say this — Disney and ABC don’t seem to be eager to say goodbye to the story just yet. Speaking on whether or not season 21 will be the end to Deadline, here is what Disney TV Group President Criag Erwich had to say:

“Not at all … [Moving the show to 10:00 this fall is a] great opportunity for ABC to launch a new show [Doctor Odyssey], as well as to keep Grey’s on a night where it’s been extraordinarily successful for many years … I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons. We see new generations coming into the show on a monthly basis, so the show’s in great shape.”

We do think that Grey’s Anatomy succeeds the most these days as a streaming series more so than almost anything else. It also is a pop-culture institution and it is because of this that ABC would be resistant to move on. After all, are they going to come up with another hit in 2024 that is going to be anywhere near as successful as this one? It is a hard thing to think about.

The only thing that we’ll say is this: Whenever the show does end up reaching its inevitable end, let’s just say it gets tipped off early enough so that the writers are able to set up something enormously special. A series like this deserves a long runway!

