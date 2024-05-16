Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew to star in Hallmark Media show

Years following the end of her Grey’s Anatomy stint, it appears as though Sarah Drew has landed a new full-time gig — and at a place that should feel familiar for her.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress is joining forces with Hallmark Media for an upcoming series titled Mistletoe Murders, which immediately feels like the sort of show that Hallmark Channel would want based on that alone. It is based on the Audible podcast of the same name, and Drew will play Emily Lane, described by the website as “smart, tough, and observant, but also kind, empathetic, and charming with a great — albeit dry — sense of humor.”

For a little bit more in the way of info, take a look at the synopsis below:

When Emily isn’t busy running her charming small-town Christmas-themed store, “Under the Mistletoe,” she finds herself compelled to investigate local murders with the help of handsome local police detective and his teen daughter. On the surface, Emily is a perfectly lovely, good-natured mystery lover – but she is hiding a secret past that, if exposed, threatens to destroy the new life she has built in Fletcher’s Grove.

This does feel on the surface like the sort of show that would be perfect to air in the fall, right ahead of the holiday season. remember that Hallmark in particular is known for their hit holiday movies, and we do tend to think that they could use another hit show alongside The Way Home and then also When Calls the Heart. Not too long ago, the show attempted to get into the Western genre with Ride, but it did not work out in the way in which they hoped.

Drew has done multiple Hallmark projects since departing Grey’s Anatomy, and she has also turned up back on the medical drama occasionally, as well, in the role of April Kepner.

