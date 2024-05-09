Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8: ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’

As you get yourselves prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8 next week, is there a big change coming to the OR?

Well, let’s just say this — we’re not sure that we would call this a change so much as just a return to normal for some of these characters. “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” will end up featuring on some level the interns getting back to the OR — in other words, a place where they can actually learn the best. We just have to hope that at this point, they don’t find a way to mess it up again.

Below, you could check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

Owen and Teddy have the day off but encounter an injured civilian. Monica enlists Amelia’s help with an operation on a young patient. The interns complete their procedure logs, allowing them back into the OR.

Where is the arc with Monica and Amelia going? This is honestly something we’ve wondered ever since Natalie Morales first arrived on this season. She’s been the lead on other shows in the past, so we do think that she’s worthy of getting a lot more screen time than what she’s had so far.

As for what else is coming in this episode…

Is there ever a normal day off for some of these characters? Sure, Owen and Teddy would probably like to just spend time together and be okay but honestly, that’s never going to happen.

Is Meredith’s story going to return?

Well, we do tend to think that it will at some point. Per some of the details that are out there about episode 9 already, we at least know that some of her research is going to be revisited.

