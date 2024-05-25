Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Why the wait?

Is it too early to expect Power Book IV: Force season 3 to premiere on Starz anytime soon? Probably, but that won’t stop the conversation!

For those who want a quick update as to where things stand right now, production on the latest chapter of the Joseph Sikora series kicked off a few months ago in Chicago. Right now, the priority for Starz is clearly pushing the next season of Power Book II: Ghost, which you are going to have a chance to see arrive next month. We of course wonder if there could be a Tommy Egan cameo in there, largely because Tariq doesn’t have a whole lot of friends. We couldn’t call Tommy a friend, but they’ve at least established a truce and that’s at least something.

In looking towards Power Book IV: Force itself, the top priority for Tommy has to be finding a way to get Mireya back — if she’s still alive. That phone call from Miguel looms large and Tommy’s got a reason to cancel Christmas on somebody! This could be a violent, reckless, and emotional season with the stellar Gary Lennon sticking around as showrunner, and we can’t wait to see it unfold.

The unfortunate truth, though, is that you’ll be stuck waiting for a long time even still to see it premiere. Starz is notorious these days for holding onto these seasons for a while and with Ghost just about to come on the air (and being split up into batches), the earliest we see Tommy back on TV is at the end of this year or early 2025. Maybe we’ll get a premiere-date announcement this fall and that’s it.

With all of this in mind, the only advice we can give is to hunker down, by patient, and have faith. Because of the talent we’re talking about here, there are reasons aplenty to be confident over the future.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it eventually airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

