Power Book II: Ghost season 4: Take a look back before premiere!

The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is just a matter of two weeks away — are you ready to dive head-first into it?

The first thing that we should say here is quite simple: This is the final chapter of the story. It feels like it came about so much earlier than we anticipated, and it is easy to feel nostalgic about things right now. We’ve known Tariq St. Patrick for the better part of a decade, and what a journey it’s been from that character’s origins to where he is now. This is a guy who is now on the run with Brayden, and the two have made so many enemies at this point that it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they can track down a lot of allies.

Do you need a quick refresher of everything that happened the past few years? Ultimately, we get it — after all, it’s also been a long time since the third season wrapped up! In a new post on Instagram, you can see a catch-up video that shows a lot of the highlights of the first few seasons, from Tariq first meeting some other characters to seeing some of the danger that he finds himself in.

Is there any way that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character survives? That is the crazy thing, given that we’re following his story and yet, he’s also far from a perfect person. He’s also pretty different from Ghost himself, who spent a lot of the original series trying to find ways to get out of the game. He may not be as formidable in some ways as his dad, but he’s crafty — that has gotten him out of plenty of binds time and time again.

Remember now that season 4 of Ghost is going to be split into halves, with the second part of it coming on September 6. Get prepared for a pretty darn long hiatus…

