The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: Why wait?

What is going on right now when it comes to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over at AMC? We know that the network has teased a summer premiere date and yet, not much more has been said.

As a matter of fact, as of late we’ve heard more about some other shows for them. Take Orphan Black: Echoes, which is premiering next month. Or, the upcoming arrival of Snowpiercer, which finally has a new home after its initial cancellation at TNT. The Norman Reedus series finished shooting its upcoming batch of episodes a while back and with that, we like to think these episodes are either ready to go or close to it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

So, what exactly is the network doing? Well, from the outside looking in we think we’re looking at a situation here where they are opting to be patient since they can be. Remember that with the second season of Dead City not coming until 2025, they likely want to space out a lot of their upcoming releases. They don’t have a third show in the franchise right now since the future of The Ones Who Live remains unclear — they have to space out the two shows that they have. We do think there’s a good chance a release-date will be announced next month, so there’s that.

What else is coming up?

Well, there is a reason why the subtitle for this season is The Book of Carol, as you are going to see Melissa McBride’s character spotlighted in a huge way. She will be searching for her longtime friend Daryl and at some point, we do think that reunion is going to happen — and we absolutely think it’s going to be fun. Given what Daryl and Isabelle are up against, they likely need whatever help they can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







