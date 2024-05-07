The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: Still MIA?

We come today bearing a few new questions about the status of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over at AMC, and for a pretty clear reason.

After all, consider the following: The network has announced that Orphan Black: Echoes is coming next month and after that, Snowpiercer season 4 is now set to arrive in July! All of this is on the heels of Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiering in just a matter of days.

What does all of this mean for the Norman Reedus drama, which was previously announced for summer? Well, we do wonder — it is possible that it will run concurrently with these other shows, but the fact that we haven’t seen an official announcement with a specific date for it yet makes us think that we could be waiting a little longer than we first thought. Given that Daryl Dixon season 2 wrapped filming some time ago, that may be frustrating for a lot of people out there.

Yet, at the same time we tend to think that there is method to the madness for the network, given the fact that they have no real reason to rush things along. The only other show in the franchise that they have set at the moment is Dead City, and season 2 is still relatively early on in production and likely will not air until 2025. Meanwhile, the future remains unclear on The Ones Who Live, and we’re not sure they bring it back unless there is a good reason to do so. The first season offered up a great deal of closure to Rick and Michonne’s story after so many years.

