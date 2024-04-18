The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 sets Tribeca event

Is there a chance that we are going to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 arrive at some point in June? At the very least, there is some compelling evidence!

Today, it was confirmed that the Norman Reedus series will be a part of the lineup for the Tribeca Festival, which runs form June 5 – 16. At some point in here, there will be a panel discussion with not just Reedus, but also Melissa McBride, who is coming back to the franchise as Carol! (As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, “The Book of Carol” is the subtitle for this season, and she will do whatever she can to find her friend.)

So is this full confirmation that we are going to see the second season in June? Not necessarily, but a lot of evidence is charting that direction. If not then, we could easily see it back in July; a lot comes down to whether AMC wants the show to be back at the same time as Orphan Black: Echoes.

No matter when we do get to tap back into Daryl’s journey in France, it is abundantly clear that the network is going to do whatever they can in order to promote the upcoming season. Given that the future of The Ones Who Live is currently rather murky (it was promoted to be a limited series), AMC likely needs its other versions of the franchise to be as strong as humanly possible. Luckily, we know already that season 1 of Daryl’s show delivered the goods, so we are pretty darn optimistic that we are going to see something similar here.

