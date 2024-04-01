The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: New Carol sneak peek

Even though AMC has yet to still officially reveal a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 at present, we do have reasons for excitement! After all, the streaming service just put out another look at what lies ahead, and it signals that we are going to see so much more in the way of violence in multiple parts of the world.

First and foremost, let’s start here with Daryl himself. If you head over to the link here now, you can see that Norman Reedus’ character is dealing with quite a perilous situation here. Namely, that he is still being tracked down by Genet and her people and as a result of that, we’re going to have a chance to see the parties face off. We tend to think that at this point, Daryl has ruffled enough feathers that it’s going to be hard for him to escape detection from here on out.. That’s without mentioning Isabelle and Laurent, who Genet has already noted to be a serious problem for her and her people. He represents something that she cannot offer, and that brings a certain element of danger to the idea of danger that she is trying to preach.

So while Daryl is taking all of this on, what is happening with Carol? Let’s just say that she has her own issues that she is working to take on. Namely, she is still doing just about whatever she can in order to locate her friend, even though doing that is so much easier said than done. He is someone who, in his own way, is rather difficult to track down. The main clue that she has is she shop-of-sorts, where she requests some information.

When Carol hears Daryl insulted, let’s just say this — she does not take altogether kindly to that.

