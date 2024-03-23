The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: News soon?

Are we on the cusp of getting some major news regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2? There is absolutely a cause for optimism right now, and for a number of different reasons.

Where do we start? That is rather simple: By simply pointing out that The Ones Who Live is almost over and it makes all the sense in the world to reveal something here before that show ends. That way, everyone watching there in enormous numbers is going to be able to dive immediately over to this show, as well. It is the sort of thing that just makes sense!

Of course, the other reason to announce something here is pretty darn important in its own right, and tied to the idea that there are so many other summer shows right now getting premiere dates. Take, for example, the recent announcements regarding House of the Dragon and The Boys — we know that a significant part of June is technically still spring, but does anyone really think of it that way? The real point here is that if the Norman Reedus show is coming out this summer (as AMC claims), it makes all the sense in the world to get the ball rolling.

What is season 2 all about?

It has been promoted heavily as The Book of Carol, which makes it extremely likely that Melissa McBride’s character will play an integral role. We will have a chance to see her presumably intersect with Daryl and the new life he has built for himself. What will she think about it? Will she even recognize Daryl as the same man who left? There are so many fun things that are worthy of discussion here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

